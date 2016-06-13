June 13 Hexagon Ab says:

* Acquires Nestix Oy, provider of data-centric software solutions for managing and optimising steel fabrication.

* Nestix has over 500 customers in 40 countries.

* Nestix will be fully consolidated as of Monday. The acquisition has no significant impact on Hexagon's earnings.