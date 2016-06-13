BRIEF-MediaTek's unit buys property assets for T$950 mln
* Says unit buys property assets for T$950 million ($31.74 million)
June 13 Hexagon Ab says:
* Acquires Nestix Oy, provider of data-centric software solutions for managing and optimising steel fabrication.
* Nestix has over 500 customers in 40 countries.
* Nestix will be fully consolidated as of Monday. The acquisition has no significant impact on Hexagon's earnings. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
BEIJING, May 19 China's central bank said on Friday it had not detected any cases of infection by the recent global ransomware attack, but was monitoring the situation and would take timely and urgent action.