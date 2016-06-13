BRIEF-MediaTek's unit buys property assets for T$950 mln
* Says unit buys property assets for T$950 million ($31.74 million)
June 13 Aveva Group Plc
* Statement re press speculation
* Notes today's press speculation and confirms that it has received a revised, conditional proposal from Schneider Electric SE
* Similar to previous discussions that took place between parties last year, proposal also includes a significant cash payment from Schneider Electric to Aveva
* Board of Aveva is currently in preliminary discussions with schneider electric regarding merits of such a transaction and its terms
* Such a transaction, if completed, would constitute a reverse takeover under listing rules
* Proposed transaction, if consummated, would result in Schneider Electric owning a majority equity stake in enlarged Aveva, which is intended to remain listed on LSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 19 China's central bank said on Friday it had not detected any cases of infection by the recent global ransomware attack, but was monitoring the situation and would take timely and urgent action.