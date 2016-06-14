June 14 Gerry Weber International AG :
* H1 sales rose 2.5 percent to 443.6 million euros ($500.65
million)
* Hallhuber contributes 91.7 million euros to consolidated
sales in first half of 2015/16 (+ 22.9 pct)
* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for first half
of 2015/16 dropped to 8.4 million euros (H1 previous year: 36.2
million euros)
* EBITDA for first half of 2015/16 slumped from 52.5 million
euros to 29.9 million euros
* Is upholding its full year guidance
* Expects to report consolidated 2015/16 sales between 890
and 920 million euros, with Hallhuber contributing between 180
and 190 million euros
* Sees for FY group EBIT are anticipated to come in between
10 and 20 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8861 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)