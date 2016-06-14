BRIEF-Agree Realty increases quarterly cash dividend by 2 pct
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.505 per share
June 14 Castellum :
* Rights issue fully subscribed
* Will receive proceeds amounting to about 6.3 billion Swedish crowns ($763.28 million) before issue costs
* 81.5 million shares, corresponding to 99.34 pct of offered shares, were subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights
* Rights issue is being carried out to finance part of the acquisition of all shares in Norrporten AB
($1 = 8.2538 Swedish crowns)
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.