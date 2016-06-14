BRIEF-Druckfarben Hellas approves the formation of a new public limited company
* SAYS THE COMPANY'S PRINTING INKS DIVISION, APPROVES THE FORMATION OF A NEW PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
June 14 Nattopharma ASA :
* Says has been awarded U.S. patent that allows company to claim that MK-7 inhibits or reduces incidence of age-related hardening of the arteries in individuals with cardiovascular conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE said to face probe for misleading EU over $1.7 billion deal- Bloomberg, citing sources