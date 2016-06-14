BRIEF-Rizal Commercial Banking clarifies on news article entitled "China bank woos RCBC for merger talks"
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21
June 14 Old Mutual Plc
* OMAM has negotiated an acceleration and subsequent termination of deferred tax asset deed and seed capital management agreement with co
* OMAM's on-going liabilities to Old Mutual under both agreements shall be satisfied earlier than expected
* Omam acquires interest in landmark partners
* Anant Asavabhokhin has resigned from his position as director of the company, effective from may 22, 2017 onwards