June 15 Eqs Group AG :

* Has increased its existing share of ARIVA.DE AG to 50 pct plus one share, thereby acquiring a majority of shares

* Purchase price is slightly lower than in August 2007, when eqs acquired its first stake in company

* Will finance one quarter of acquisition with its own capital resources with remaining three-quarters covered by an acquisition loan provided by Commerzbank Munich

* With full consolidation of ARIVA.DE AG beginning in second half of 2016, sales growth of 25 pct - 30 pct to 23 million euros - 23.9 million euros and an increase in adjusted EBIT of 15 pct - to 20 pct to 3.4 million euros - 3.6 million euros is expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)