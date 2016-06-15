PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 Aveva Group Plc :
* Termination of discussions with Schneider Electric SE
* Aveva has applied to UKLA for suspension of its shares to be lifted
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation