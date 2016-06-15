BRIEF-OrotonGroup says underlying EBITDA is now forecast to be about $2m to $3m for FY17
* In domestic business fall in hedged buying rate to continue impacting earnings in H2; FY forecast negative impact of about $3 million
June 15 Hollywood Bowl Group Plc:
* Intention to float on London Stock Exchange
* Announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering of existing ordinary shares in capital of company to institutional and professional investors
* It is expected that admission will occur in July 2016
* Investec Bank Plc is acting as sole sponsor, financial adviser, bookrunner and broker in relation to offer and admission Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* In domestic business fall in hedged buying rate to continue impacting earnings in H2; FY forecast negative impact of about $3 million
SAN FRANCISCO, May 16 A computer virus that exploits the same vulnerability as the global "ransomware" attack has latched on to more than 200,000 computers and begun manufacturing digital currency, experts said Tuesday.