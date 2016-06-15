BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 15 Axactor publ AB :
* Axactor has signed a new contract with electrical company in Spain, Endesa
* The three-year contract is expected to generate an annual revenue in excess of one million euros ($1.12 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8910 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources