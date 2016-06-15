BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Bet At Home Com AG :
* Replacement of shares by the majority shareholder
* Betclic Everest Group SAS, majority shareholder, notified of its intention to replace up to 350,000 shares, corresponding to approx. 10 pct of bet-at-home.com AG's share capital, with institutional investors within scope of a structured process
* Betclic Everest Group announced that it intends to continue supporting development of bet-at-home.com AG and remain its majority shareholder
* There are no existing plans to sell further shares of bet-at-home.com AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO