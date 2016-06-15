June 15 Bet At Home Com AG :

* Replacement of shares by the majority shareholder

* Betclic Everest Group SAS, majority shareholder, notified of its intention to replace up to 350,000 shares, corresponding to approx. 10 pct of bet-at-home.com AG's share capital, with institutional investors within scope of a structured process

* Betclic Everest Group announced that it intends to continue supporting development of bet-at-home.com AG and remain its majority shareholder

* There are no existing plans to sell further shares of bet-at-home.com AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)