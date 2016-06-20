June 20 Mycronic Publ Ab

* Mycronic receives order for an FPS mask writer from new customer

* Says price level for an FPS is between USD 1.5-4 million depending on configuration and customization

* Says order for an FPS mask writer within the multi-purpose segment from a new customer in Asia

* System is scheduled for delivery during the first half year of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)