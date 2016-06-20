BRIEF-Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
June 20 ICA Gruppen
* ICA Gruppen divests InkClub
* Says signed an agreement on sale of subsidiary inkclub, for a purchase price of 322 million Swedish crowns ($39.05 million)
* Says purchase price is SEK 322 million for the shares in the company, which after transaction costs will entail an estimated capital loss for ICA Gruppen of SEK 30 million
* The sale is expected to be completed during the month of June
* The buyer is InkClub's founder, Lennart Nyberg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2453 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
May 18 Thai Union Group, the world's largest canned tuna producer, says: