June 20 GIEAG Immobilien AG :

* 2015 revenues lift to 65.4 million euros ($74.16 million) after 12.2 million euros in previous year

* FY 2015 result from ordinary activities up to 13.2 million euros from 3.9 million euros

* As a result of its very well filled pipeline, GIEAG is expecting its profitable business growth to continue in 2016

* Will propose distributing a dividend of 0.24 euros per share