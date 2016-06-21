BRIEF-Chairman Mustafa Latif Topbas transfers 14.78 pct stake in BIM to Merkez Bereket Gida-KAP
* CHAIRMAN MUSTAFA LATIF TOPBAS TRANSFERS HIS 14.78 PCT DIRECT STAKE IN BIM TO MERKEZ BEREKET GIDA AT 61.0 LIRA PER SHARE-KAP
* CHAIRMAN MUSTAFA LATIF TOPBAS TRANSFERS HIS 14.78 PCT DIRECT STAKE IN BIM TO MERKEZ BEREKET GIDA AT 61.0 LIRA PER SHARE-KAP
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, will maintain plans to list its U.S. subsidiary in the second half of the year despite a police investigation into potentially fraudulent loans, Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.