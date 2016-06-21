BRIEF-Chairman Mustafa Latif Topbas transfers 14.78 pct stake in BIM to Merkez Bereket Gida-KAP
* CHAIRMAN MUSTAFA LATIF TOPBAS TRANSFERS HIS 14.78 PCT DIRECT STAKE IN BIM TO MERKEZ BEREKET GIDA AT 61.0 LIRA PER SHARE-KAP
June 21 Tele2 AB
* Says will acquire TDC Sweden at an enterprise value of SEK 2.9 billion
* Says in conjunction with transaction, Tele2 proposes to undertake an equity issue with preferential rights to existing shareholders to a total amount of approximately SEK3 billion
* Tele2 estimates annualized run rate opex and capex synergies to amount to approximately SEK 300 million, with additional one-off capex synergies estimated to amount to sek 200 million
* Says positive effects of cross-selling are also expected.
* Says preliminary estimates for integration costs and other one-off costs required to achieve synergies amount to approximately SEK 750 million
* Says transaction is not conditional on equity financing, as tele2 has available funds and existing credit facilities in place to finance transaction
* TDC Sweden had net sales in 2015 of SEK 3.4 billion and an EBITDA of SEK 0.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, will maintain plans to list its U.S. subsidiary in the second half of the year despite a police investigation into potentially fraudulent loans, Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.