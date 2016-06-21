June 21 John Laing Group Plc
* Disposal
* Announces sale of business and assets of its project
management services (PMS) activities in UK to HCP Management
Services Limited
* As part of sale, it is expected that approximately 90
staff roles and 62 management services agreements (MSAS) will
transfer to HCP
* Consideration receivable reflects small contribution to
John Laing's profits in 2015 from business and assets being sold
* Completion is expected to occur no later than Q4 following
receipt of a number of consents at project level
