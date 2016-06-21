BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
June 21 Neschen AG :
* Self-administration repealed - Arndt Geiwitz appointed insolvency administrator
* Henrik Felbier remains CEO of Neschen AG and general manager of Neschen Benelux B.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan