Italy's Investindustrial bids to buy L'Oreal's The Body Shop
MILAN, May 16 Italy's Investindustrial has placed a bid to buy British beauty retailer The Body Shop, the founder of the private equity firm Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday.
June 21 UET United Electronic Technology AG :
* Releases financial figures for operating business for the first quarter 2016
* Q1 consolidated revenues of 17.679 million euros ($19.96 million) up 14 pct compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
