Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
June 22 Asetek A/S :
* Has received an order from one of its existing OEM partners
* Order will result in revenue to Asetek in range of $100,000
* Installation expected to occur in Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)