June 22 Hornby Plc

* Preliminary results and turnaround plan

* £8 million placing to support delivery of group's strategic objectives

* Renegotiation of banking facilities for three-and-a-half years

* Turnaround plans involve reducing business scale and costs

* Turnaround plan involves streamlining european operating model; leveraging central infrastructure

* Board now intends to reduce number of individual product lines by approximately 40 per cent

* In UK, group intends to exit a majority of its concession arrangements

* New business plan expected to give rise to restructuring costs in current fy of about £1.7 million across UK and European operations

* Fy pretax loss -13.5 million stg versus -200,000 stg loss year ago

* Fy revenue fell 4 percent to 55.8 million stg