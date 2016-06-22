June 22 Hornby Plc
* Preliminary results and turnaround plan
* £8 million placing to support delivery of group's
strategic objectives
* Renegotiation of banking facilities for three-and-a-half
years
* Turnaround plans involve reducing business scale and costs
* Turnaround plan involves streamlining european operating
model; leveraging central infrastructure
* Board now intends to reduce number of individual product
lines by approximately 40 per cent
* In UK, group intends to exit a majority of its concession
arrangements
* New business plan expected to give rise to restructuring
costs in current fy of about £1.7 million across UK and European
operations
* Fy pretax loss -13.5 million stg versus -200,000 stg loss
year ago
* Fy revenue fell 4 percent to 55.8 million stg
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: