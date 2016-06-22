June 22 Hornby Plc

* Pleased to announce that it proposes to raise, in aggregate, approximately £8.0 million (before expenses) through issue of 29,629,630 new ordinary shares at an issue price of 27 pence

* Conditional element of up to 8,110,944 new ordinary shares to raise up to approximately £2.2 million subject to scale-back dependent upon take- up of open offer

* New business plan developed by board to refocus business on existing profitable and cash generative products,

