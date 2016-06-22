BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Sino German United AG :
* Sino-German United successfully completes capital increase - launch of new business
* Capital increase from 0.3 million euros to 1.8 million euros ($2.03 million)
* SGU has already generated its first sales revenue in 2016
* Sino-German United strives to become profitable at sales above break-even point in financial year 2017
* We do not expect a profit in fiscal year 2016. For 2017 and subsequent years, we aim to be profitable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project