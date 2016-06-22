BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
June 22 Co-operative Bank Plc :
* Confirmation of proceeds from sale of Visa Europe Limited to Visa Inc.
* Co-Operative Bank Plc - Bank's preliminary share of sale proceeds was expected to comprise a mix of cash preferred stock, and contingent earn-out consideration
* As confirmed in an announcement published by VI yesterday, this transaction has now closed
* Overall gain which bank will recognise from this transaction in its 2016 interim financial report is approximately 62 million stg
* Of which 51 mln stg was already recognised in capital resources as at 31 December 2015 within available for sale reserve.
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project