June 23 Nel ASA :

* Nel Hydrogen Solutions (formerly branded as a part of H2 Logic) has entered into an agreement with the City of Mariestad for the sale and construction of a H2Station

* Agreement has a contract value exeeding 1 million euros ($1.13 million) and will be delivered in Q4 2016