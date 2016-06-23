June 23 JDC Group AG :

* Successfully places cash capital increase among institutional investors

* Overall 1,084,997 new shares placed in course of transaction

* Placement price set to 6.00 euros ($6.80)per share

* Receives gross proceeds of 6,509,982.00 euros from capital increase