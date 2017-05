June 24 Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA :

* Hornbach posts substantial sales growth in first quarter

* Q1 consolidated sales up 6.1 percent to 1,116 million euros ($1.22 billion)

* At 76.5 million euros, Q1 consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) at Hornbach Group matched previous year's figure

* Confirmed its full-year sales and earnings forecast for 2016/2017

* Hornbach Baumarkt Q1 consolidated sales rose by 6.4 percent to 1,058.9 million euros (2015/2016: 995.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9133 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)