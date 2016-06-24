June 24 Elumeo SE :

* Forecast for financial year 2016 revised after Brexit

* Expects a significant impact on all consolidated figures for financial year 2016

* All previously communicated forecasts and expectations for financial year 2016 must therefore be revised

* It is currently impossible to issue an adjusted forecast for financial year 2016