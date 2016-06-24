BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
June 24 Elumeo SE :
* Forecast for financial year 2016 revised after Brexit
* Expects a significant impact on all consolidated figures for financial year 2016
* All previously communicated forecasts and expectations for financial year 2016 must therefore be revised
* It is currently impossible to issue an adjusted forecast for financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard