June 28 Electrolux Ab
* Electrolux acquires wine cabinet company in asia pacific
* Electrolux today announced it has agreed to acquire
Vintec, an Australia and Singapore-based company which supplies
a wide range of climate-controlled wine cabinets throughout the
Asia Pacific region
* With annual sales of more than AUD 22 million (approx. SEK
139 million), Vintec sells products under the market
leading brands Vintec and Transtherm for both residential and
professional customers
* The transaction is expected to close in Q3, 2016
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)