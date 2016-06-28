June 28 Deutsche Rohstoff AG :

* Placement of new bond with annual coupon of 5.625 pct

* Will issue a new corporate bond from June 30 to July 18, 2016 with a volume of up to 75 million euros ($83.15 million)

* New 2016/2021 bond has a five-year term, maturing in July 2021