June 29 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Said on Tuesday cash capital increase in the amount of 7.5 million euros ($8.29 million) subscribed

* In accordance with the court-confirmed insolvency plan for DF Deutsche Forfait AG, cash capital increase in amount of 7,500,000.00 euros has been subscribed by London-based investor Shahab Manzouri

* Jürgen Honert has announced his resignation from the company's Supervisory Board after the conclusion of the company's Annual General Meeting on July 6, 2016

* His resignation is conditional on the cash capital increase having become effective by this point in time

* Two new members will stand for election to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting, which will give the Supervisory Board a quorum and a sufficient number of four members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)