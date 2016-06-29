June 29 Sponda :

* To develop office and retail complex at Tikkurila railway station

* Project will be implemented in two phases, first of which will begin with excavation work in July 2016

* Investment size of project's first phase, to be completed in March 2018, is estimated at about 31 million euros

* Says project's yield on cost is estimated at about 7.3 pct