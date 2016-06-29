BRIEF-Supersonic Imagine launches 10 million euro capital increase
* LAUNCHES A SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR APPROXIMATELY 10 MILLION EUROS
June 29 Sygnis Ag
* Sygnis ag receives commitment for the purchase of up to 2.7 million shares within the scope of a capital increase to finance the acquistion of Expedeon Holdings Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
* LAUNCHES A SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR APPROXIMATELY 10 MILLION EUROS
FRANKFURT, Germany, May 17 German drugmaker Bayer won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's priority review status for an experimental drug for a difficult to treat type of blood cancer, bolstering its development pipeline.