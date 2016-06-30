June 30 Walker Crips Group Plc :
* Discretionary and advisory assets under management
increased by 15.0 pct to a high of 2.3 bln stg vs 2.0 bln stg
* At a macro level extent of economic and political
instability created by Brexit is difficult to predict-Chairman
* At a micro level, we face significant demands from
continuing regulatory initiatives and their associated costs
over next 18 months-Chairman
* Preparations are well underway to meet challenges posed by
MiDiD II initiative
* FY pretax profit 940,000 stg versus 440,000 stg year ago
* FY revenue rose 13.5 pct to 26.1 mln stg
* Final dividend up 8.5 pct to 1.27 pence per share
* Total dividend 1.85 pence per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)