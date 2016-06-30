UPDATE 1-EU charges Altice with taking over PT Portugal prematurely

BRUSSELS, May 18 The European Commission alleged on Thursday that telecoms group Altice had breached EU rules by taking control of PT Portugal before notification or approval of the acquisition by EU antitrust regulators. If the Commission concludes that Altice implemented the transaction too early it could impose a fine of up to 10 percent of Altice's annual worldwide turnover. Altice's 2016 consolidated group revenues were 23.5 billion euros ($26.2 billion).