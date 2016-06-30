BRIEF-Kakaku.com to retire 1.45 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 1.45 percent stake of shares on May 31
June 30 IFS AB
* Norwegian maritime company increases investment in IFS Applications
* Says agreement is valued at approximately SEK 10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 18 European Union antitrust regulators fined Facebook 110 million euros ($122 million) on Thursday for giving misleading information during a vetting of its deal to acquire messaging service WhatsApp in 2014.