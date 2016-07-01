BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock.
July 1 Pyrolyx AG :
* Annual report approved and cash capital increase placed
Funds raised amounting to 1,230,658 euros ($1.36 million) - before costs - will be used to finance further business development
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.