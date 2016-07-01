July 1 Findel Plc :
* Response to press speculation
* Is in early stages of discussions with Sports Direct
International Plc (SDI)
* Talk regarding a possible commercial supply arrangement
between Express Gifts and SDI and possible appointment of Mike
Ashley to board of Findel Plc
* This proposal was made by Schroders on behalf of SDI and
includes a requirement that Mike Ashley be made chairman of
Findel, replacing outgoing chairman, David Sugden
* Toscafund have also indicated their support for Mike
Ashley's appointment as chairman
* Board of Findel considers there to be great merit in
exploring a commercial supply arrangement with SDI and that Mike
Ashley could make a valuable contribution to board of Findel
* Board of Findel has not concluded on whether Ashley should
be chairman
* There can be no certainty that any commercial arrangement
between SDI and Express Gifts will be forthcoming
