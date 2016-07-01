BRIEF-Attilan Group says board is of opinion that co will be able to operate as going concern
Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern
July 1 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Termination of the insolvency proceedings
* Cologne local court decided to formally terminate insolvency proceedings against df deutsche forfait effective July 1, 2016.
Cologne local court decided to formally terminate insolvency proceedings against df deutsche forfait effective July 1, 2016. Court's decision has cleared way for near-term execution of capital increase against contribution in kind and cash capital increase with a combined volume of 11.2 million euros ($12.49 million)as set out in insolvency plan
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.