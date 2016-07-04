July 4 Trakm8 Holdings Plc
* Contract win
* Initial supply contract comes with a launch order of 5,000
devices to start pipe filling for allianz insurance telematics
in China
* It is anticipated that manufacturing in Asia will take
place as volumes increase. Trakm8, under a separate contract,
will also develop specific software to meet requirements of
Allianz
* Has been awarded two initial contracts by Allianz, to
supply devices with uniquely developed software to Allianz's
global telematics business
* Will provide latest generation 5 t10 micro self-fit
telematics device, which initially will be manufactured in
group's UK manufacturing facility
