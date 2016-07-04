July 4 Trakm8 Holdings Plc

* Contract win

* Initial supply contract comes with a launch order of 5,000 devices to start pipe filling for allianz insurance telematics in China

* It is anticipated that manufacturing in Asia will take place as volumes increase. Trakm8, under a separate contract, will also develop specific software to meet requirements of Allianz

* Has been awarded two initial contracts by Allianz, to supply devices with uniquely developed software to Allianz's global telematics business

* Will provide latest generation 5 t10 micro self-fit telematics device, which initially will be manufactured in group's UK manufacturing facility