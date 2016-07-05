BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceutical initiates second clinical study on LTX-04
Acura Pharmaceutical initiates second clinical study on LTX-04
July 5 Karolinska Development AB :
* Says KDev Investments, investment fund jointly owned by Karolinska Development and Rosetta Capital, will transfer all its shares in Clanotech to Rosetta Capital
* Portfolio Net Fair Value will decrease by 54.8 million Swedish crowns ($6.49 million)
Retains an economic interest in company through an earn-out agreement
NEW YORK, May 18 Mergers and takeovers by US high-grade companies and billions of dollars of acquisition loans are ramping up after a sparse first quarter as corporations unwilling to wait for the Trump administration’s delayed tax, trade or healthcare reforms push the button on new deals.