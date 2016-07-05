BRIEF-Web.com announces the expansion and amendment of existing term loan and revolving credit facility
July 5 Imagination Technologies Group Plc
* Fy revenue fell 20 percent to 141.4 million stg
* Licensing revenue from continuing operations £17.1m (2015: £37.8m) - includes one-off £5.7m revenue reversal for soc design contract
* Royalty revenue from continuing operations £102.7m (2015: £118.4m)
* Well positioned to take advantage of a number of attractive end markets and deliver profitable growth
* Results in line with trading update published 26 may 2016
* fy. Adjusted operating loss* for continuing operations £16.5m (2015: profit £29.8m)
* Adjusted loss per share was 9.2p (2015: earnings 6.3p); reported loss per share was 29.8p (2015: loss 4.9p). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
