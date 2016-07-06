BRIEF-Copa Holdings SA reports April ASM 1.87 bln, up 6.3 pct
* Copa Holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for April 2017
July 6 Melrose Industries Plc :
* Proposed recommended acquisition of Nortek Inc
* Proposed recommended acquisition of Nortek Inc and fully underwritten 1.66 bln stg rights issue
* Acquisition will be implemented principally by way of a cash tender offer to Nortek shareholders by Mergerco, a wholly owned subsidiary of Melrose, followed by a merger of Mergerco with and into Nortek
* Offer price of $86 per Nortek share, net, in cash and without interest, values entire issued share capital of Nortek at $1.44 bln with an enterprise value of $2.81 bln
* Offer price of $86 per Nortek share, net, in cash and without interest, values entire issued share capital of Nortek at $1.44 bln
* McCoy Global Inc announces approval of normal course issuer bid