BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 Seamless Distribution AB
* SEQR launches in austria, ireland, malta and luxembourg Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018