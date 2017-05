July 7 Agasti Holding ASA :

* Enters into agreement to sell its business to Blackstone

* Agreed consideration is 215 million Norwegian crowns ($25.5 million), payable in cash on completion of transaction

* Consideration represents about 0.73 crown per Agasti share, before payment of transaction and liquidation costs

($1 = 8.4402 Norwegian crowns)