BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
July 8 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* LINK Mobility Group ASA's fully owned Swedish subsidiary, LINK Mobilty AB, acquires all shares in Globalmouth AB's mobile messaging business Globalmouth Marketing AB
* Agreed enterprise value of the transaction is 12.2 million Swedish crowns ($1.43 million) on a cash-free and debt-free basis and assuming a normalized level of net working capital
* Transaction is expected to close Oct. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5597 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.