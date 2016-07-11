July 11 Adler Real Estate AG :
* Adjusts terms of issue of its convertible notes 2016/2021
* Notes will be issued at an issue price of 95 pct of
nominal amount
* Coupon is fixed at 2.5 pct and conversion premium has been
adjusted to 15 pct above reference price
* Intention of management board is to issue up to 10 million
notes (corresponding to same amount of underlying shares) which
currently equates to a placing volume of approximately 130
million euros ($143.34 million)
* Certain investors have agreed to subscribe for notes of up
to 50 million euros in nominal value
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)