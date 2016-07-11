July 11 Adler Real Estate AG :

* Adjusts terms of issue of its convertible notes 2016/2021

* Notes will be issued at an issue price of 95 pct of nominal amount

* Coupon is fixed at 2.5 pct and conversion premium has been adjusted to 15 pct above reference price

* Intention of management board is to issue up to 10 million notes (corresponding to same amount of underlying shares) which currently equates to a placing volume of approximately 130 million euros ($143.34 million)

* Certain investors have agreed to subscribe for notes of up to 50 million euros in nominal value