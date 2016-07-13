BRIEF-Frisq Holding Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 7.2 mln
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 7.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
July 13 Seamless Distribution AB
* Seamless acquires MeaWallet as through an issue in kind of new shares and simultaneously carries out a private placement
* Says purchase price amounts to approximately SEK 42.8 million and payment is made through an issue in kind of 4,574,328 new shares in Seamless
* Says at same time company has carried out a direct issue of new shares in a private placement of approximately SEK 50 million
* Says MeaWallet, which provides technical solutions for cloud based payment services, had a turnover of NOK 1.27 mln and a loss of NOK 14.4 mln during the financial year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
* Says performed in line with management expectations and outlook for full year is unchanged