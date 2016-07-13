BRIEF-Cartrack Holdings says full-year revenue up 13 pct
* Fy subscriber growth of 19 pct to 600 610 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
July 13 Software AG
* Software AG raises 2016 full year guidance
* Says full-year operating profit margin expected to reach 30.5-31.5 percent versus previous 30-31 percent guidance published in January Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fy subscriber growth of 19 pct to 600 610 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.