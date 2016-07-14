BRIEF-Ark Restaurants Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Ark Restaurants announces financial results for the second quarter of 2017
July 14 Supergroup Plc
* Fy pretax profit 55.4 million stg versus 59.5 million stg year ago
* Fy underlying pretax profit rose 14.6 percent to 72.4 million stg
* Fy revenue rose 22.8 percent to 597.5 million stg
* Final dividend 17 penceper share
* Total dividend 23.2 penceper share
* Full year results for year ended 30 april 2016 1
* First special dividend of 20.0p per share augments maiden full year ordinary dividend of 23.2p per share
* Revenue up 21.3% to £590.1m
* Underlying profit before income tax up 16.3% to £73.5m
Looking forward, notwithstanding current economic uncertainty, we remain well placed
